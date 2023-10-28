Mikel Arteta calls up ‘unpredictable’ 19-year-old forward to Arsenal training after Gabriel Jesus’ injury

Arsenal youngster Charles Sagoe Jr was called up to first-team training yesterday after Mikel Arteta revealed in his press conference that Gabriel Jesus is out with an injury.

The Gunners were hard at work at London Colney yesterday ahead of the game against Sheffield United this afternoon. Arteta has a lot to think about with Jesus out injured – perhaps young Sagoe Jr can make the Arsenal squad.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Charles Sagoe Jr called up to Arsenal first team training

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus suffered a hamstring injury in the game against Sevilla in the Champions League earlier this week.

The Brazilian claimed after the game that he doesn’t think it’s serious, but Mikel Arteta confirmed in his press conference yesterday that he will be out for a few weeks (Football London).

Arsenal will likely turn to one of Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard or Kai Havertz to play up top, and all three of them are capable of delivering the goods today.

However, a surprise name on the bench could be young Charles Sagoe Jr, who made his senior debut for the Gunners almost exactly a month ago in the EFL Cup against Brentford.

Arteta called the 19-year-old up to first-team training at London Colney yesterday, and the youngster took to X to say he’s grateful for the opportunity.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

He tweeted: “Grateful for every opportunity that’s get given. Thank you, God!”

Sagoe Jr has got everything to succeed at Arsenal

Arsenal have a number of hugely talented young players coming through the ranks, and Charles Sagoe Jr is right up there with the best.

The 19-year forward, who can play anywhere across the front three, has been shining at youth level for a few years now. He is a fantastic prospect, and he has earned a lot of praise already.

Reiss Nelson once told Sagoe Jr in an interview on Arsenal’s official YouTube channel: “You’ve got everything to be an Arsenal winger.

“You’re unpredictable, you know how to move on your left, on your right, you can score [and] you can assist. You’ve got everything.”