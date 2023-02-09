Mikel Arteta calls up ‘special’ youngster to Arsenal first-team training ahead of Brentford clash











Mikel Arteta has called up Arsenal youngster Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand to first-team training ahead of their clash against Brentford this weekend.

The Gunners will be aiming to bounce back after they fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park over the weekend.

The loss was Arsenal’s first in the league since October but fortunately for them, Manchester City failed to capitalise as they suffered defeat against Tottenham.

Arteta is putting his Arsenal squad through their paces at London Colney this week as he bids to ensure they avoid another slip up this weekend. And the Spaniard has called up Salah-Eddine as he prepares his squad for a clash against Brentford on Saturday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta calls up Salah-Eddine to Arsenal training

Arsenal’s official Twitter account shared a picture of the squad heading to the training pitches before today’s session and Salah-Eddine can be spotted amongst the group.

The 19-year-old was pictured behind Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney and Ben White as the group prepared for today’s session.

💪 Time to train



📍 London Colney pic.twitter.com/6nluVp76xP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 9, 2023

Salah-Eddine joined the Gunners back in 2020 as he made the switch from Dutch outfit Feyenoord on a free transfer.

The youngster hasn’t had the best of luck in terms of injuries after spending the majority of the 2020-21 campaign sidelined with an ankle injury.

He was sent out on loan at the beginning of this season as he joined Hull City in the Championship. But a groin injury left him sidelined after the summer and he’s since been recalled to north London.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Salah-Eddine has been described as ‘something special’ by Arsenal’s former head of emerging talent Yousuf Sajjad.

He’s clearly not got off to an ideal start to his career in north London but he will be hoping to make an impression on Arteta in training.

The Spaniard has shown he is willing to give younger players an opportunity, providing they are good enough.

At 19, Salah-Eddine has plenty of time to recover from his setbacks. He’s yet to make his debut for Arsenal but his first priority at this moment in time will be getting back to full fitness for the Under-21’s.

