Mikel Arteta backed to take good look at ‘outstanding’ 18-year-old Arsenal gem

Arsenal have a tendency to organise and contest friendlies when the international break is underway.

The Gunners have played against the likes of Watford, Ipswich Town and Brentford.

This gives Mikel Arteta the chance to take a good look at Arsenal fringe players and academy stars.

In addition, quite a few first-teamers have stuck around at London Colney this time round.

The likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard have all withdrawn from their national sides to work on their fitness and deal with injuries.

In addition, the likes of Ben White, Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t been selected for their countries and also remain in London.

Football.london has published an article looking at which players Arteta could field with the Arsenal players not currently on international duty.

Lino Sousa is one of the academy players the outlet has backed to get a start in a hypothetical mid-season friendly over the coming days.

‘Ben White remains out of Gareth Southgate’s England plans and so would be an obvious conclusion but not at right-back,’ they wrote.

‘Cedric Soares played for the under-21s recently and would almost certainly come into the team on the right.

‘The other two positions would be taken up by youth stars Reuell Walters and Lino Sousa.

‘It would be great if Saliba could be available but any opportunity to rest him should certainly be taken.’

Arsenal gem Lino Sousa – factfile

Arsenal signed Sousa back in January 2022, bringing him to Hale End from West Bromwich Albion.

The left-back made an immediate impact at age level for Arsenal, playing for both the Under-18s and the Under-23s.

Indeed, Arteta has promoted Sousa to Arsenal first-team training on quite a few occasions.

The Sun previously described the 18-year-old as Jordi Alba 2.0, saying he’s ‘in the mould’ of the Barcelona legend.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reported that people at West Brom felt Sousa is ‘outstanding’ and ‘among the best in the country’ at his age level.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Arsenal have a top talent in Sousa, so let’s hope he gets a chance at some point this season.