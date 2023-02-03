Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal made a really difficult decision on transfer deadline day











Mikel Arteta has conducted his pre-match press conference before Arsenal take on Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow lunchtime.

Arteta of course used to play for the Toffees, who have a new manager in the shape of Sean Dyche, and the Spaniard will look to negate any new manager bounce.

Arsenal took the decision to loan out Cedric Soares to Fulham on transfer deadline day, after links with Craven Cottage all month.

Arteta spoke about the outgoing transfer business his side did before the game, mentioning Marquinhos and Albert Sambi Lokonga too.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta press conference before facing Everton

Lokonga joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season, while summer signing Marquinhos will spend the rest of the campaign in the Championship with Norwich.

On Cedric, Arteta said: “It was a difficult decision to let Cedric go but we had to respect his need for minutes.

“Marquinhos, it will be tough but good for him as well. Sambi needed time to develop the talent that he has and in Palace I think we found the right club and coaching staff.”

Arsenal do not have the biggest squad, but they signed players in Marquinhos’ and Lokonga’s positions and then felt they could loan them out for more gametime.

Cedric did not play much in the first part of the season and Arteta is well-stocked at right-back right now, and will hope fitness issues do not change that.

Arsenal are now looking to keep their title charge going, as European football returns soon, putting more pressure on Arteta to juggle his squad.