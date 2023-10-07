Mike Dean says one Tottenham player was ’embarrassing’ v Luton

Tottenham Hotspur went top of the Premier League table today thanks to a 1-0 win away at Luton.

However, there was one incident in the first half that made things more difficult for Spurs.

Yves Bissouma was sent off in first-half injury time for picking up two needless yellow cards.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

A clumsy challenge brought about his first booking, which was his fifth in eight games.

Then, a clear dive left the referee with no choice but to show Bissouma a second yellow.

Retired referee Mike Dean, speaking on Sky Sports Soccer Special, criticised the Spurs midfielder.

“Embarrassing from Bissouma,” he said, as transcribed on the Sky Sports website. “He tried to con the referee.”

Meanwhile, pundit Clinton Morrison focused on referee John Brooks, saying: “Huge credit to the referee, he got it spot on.”

How long is will Bissouma be suspended for?

As football.london explains, Bissouma is initially suspended for the Fulham game as punishment for the red card he was shown.

When he returns – likely against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 27 – his tally will revert back to four yellows.

This means Bissouma will be one booking away from missing another match.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Our view

Bissouma has come a very long way this season, becoming a first-team regular for Ange Postecoglou.

He had a difficult maiden season, with Antonio Conte seldom picking him, but now he’s playing like he was at Brighton.

However, based on what we’ve seen so far this season – in particular on Saturday – Bissouma needs to work on the disciplinary side of his game.