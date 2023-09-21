Mohamed Salah could be on his way out of Liverpool over the next 12 months.

The Egyptian has been the subject of massive bids from Saudi Arabia as of late, and it is expected that they could return with further bids in January and next summer.

Liverpool may now have to think about the post-Salah era, and according to Steve Nicol, speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, one player who could benefit from Salah’s departure is Darwin Nunez.

Nicol says that Nunez could be in line for a run of games if Salah goes, and his departure could be a huge chance for him to prove himself.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Nunez could improve

Nicol shared his verdict on Salah leaving and the impact it could have on Nunez.

“It also might be good for Nunez because Nunez needs a run of games and it looks like he’s not going to get it right now. If Salah goes and you get £200m. I’d take the £200m and say to Nunez you play centre-forward for the next 10 games and we will see what we’ve got,” Nicol said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Better with Salah

As much as we can see Nicol’s point here, we can’t help but feel that Nunez could be even better with Salah in the team.

Just look at the game against Newcastle last month. Salah laid on two assists for the Uruguayan as he netted two vital goals against the Magpies. This is a partnership that Jurgen Klopp should be harnessing.

Nunez is the type of player that needs others to create for him, and there aren’t many better playmakers in England than Salah right now.