Midfielder wants to return to PL this summer; Aston Villa move now a possibility

Aston Villa are back in the race to sign Weston McKennie after previous failed attempts to sign the Juventus midfielder.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which suggests that the USMNT international is keen to get another chance in the Premier League.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

It would be no surprise to see Weston McKennie leave the Old Lady in the summer transfer window. Juve were happy to loan the 24-year-old out in January.

Aston Villa could make move for McKennie

Unfortunately, his time on loan with Leeds did not go to plan. The club were obviously relegated from the Premier League. And McKennie did not endear himself to supporters during the spell in Yorkshire.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Calciomercato reports that the possibility of McKennie going to Aston Villa is back on the table. Meanwhile, there is also interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Galatasaray.

Juventus had previously wanted £34.2 million for McKennie. However, the report suggests that that valuation has since dropped.

Aston Villa are one team going slightly under the radar in the early stages of the window. They have produced a superb bit of business to sign Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

And the Daily Mail has now suggested that Pau Torres is expected to complete a £33 million move to Villa Park next week.

McKennie is yet to really show what he can do in the Premier League. But circumstances at Elland Road did him few favours during his loan spell.

Villa are in a much better place. They are going to be back in Europe next year. And there is a reason Juventus signed him from Schalke in the first place.

Based on his track record so far, Unai Emery could be the perfect manager to finally help McKennie unlock his full potential.