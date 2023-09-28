Micky van de Ven shares what James Maddison told him right before his Tottenham home debut

Micky van de Ven has shared what James Maddison told him right before he made his home debut for Tottenham Hotspur.

In a video on Tottenham’s YouTube channel, Van de Ven has been discussing his start to life at Tottenham.

The 22-year-old has slotted in seamlessly after making the switch from Wolfsburg over the summer and has struck up a promising partnership with Cristian Romero.

The Dutchman was chucked in for his debut on the opening day at Brentford last month before making his home debut against Manchester United a week later.

Of course, Tottenham put in a brilliant display against United and ran out 2-0 winners on the day. And Van de Ven has shared what James Maddison said to him right before the game.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Van de Ven shares what Maddison told him before Tottenham home debut

Speaking to Tottenham’s media team, Van de Ven was asked about his home debut back in August.

“This was my first [home] game,” the defender responded. ”You don’t really know what’s going to happen and it was against United and I spoke with Madders before.

“He was also like ‘This is a huge game for Tottenham against United’ and he’s like ‘Enjoy the moment’. Bissouma also came up to me and was like ‘Enjoy it’.

“Then we came out on the pitch and everyone was starting to sing and I was like ‘What is going on here?’

“It was amazing. You want to enjoy the moment so much but because you’re also in the focus of the game, you can’t really enjoy the moment.”

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

Van de Ven put in a solid display on his home debut while Maddison stole the show with a brilliant performance in midfield.

Of course, it was also Maddison’s first game in front of Tottenham’s home supporters after he signed for the club over the summer.

There seems to be a real togetherness at Spurs at the moment and Van de Ven’s comments only seem to confirm that.

Spurs have enjoyed a promising start to life under Postecoglou and their summer signings have hit the ground running, including Van de Ven.

Based off his early-season performances alone, Tottenham seem to have picked up a real gem and finally found a suitable partner for Romero in the process.