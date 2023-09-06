Micky van de Ven shares what Ange Postecoglou has already told him about shooting at Tottenham

Micky van de Ven has been sharing the message that Ange Postecoglou has been given to his players at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

Speaking to Dutch source NU during the international break van de Ven revealed a huge focus on playing out from the back.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The centre-back shared that Postecoglou was willing to take the blame if things went wrong in the process.

Postecoglou claimed it was better to make a mistake than shoot the ball out of play consistently.

Van de Ven said: “It is so much fun playing football at Tottenham.

“The assignment is: play from the back and if things go wrong, it is the responsibility of the trainer.

“The manager literally said: ‘You can make a mistake. Better that than shooting the ball outside the stadium three times in a row’.”

Of course, being able to be brave on the ball was always going to key under Postecoglou.

Anyone who watched Celtic last season will have seen how tactically sophisticated an Ange team is.

And van de Ven will undoubtedly be a key part of Postecoglou’s plans at Tottenham.

Postecoglou has told van de Ven to be brave on the ball at Tottenham

Tottenham’s 22-year-old offers Ange a left-footed pivot in his defence, something that didn’t exist when the manager arrived.

And that is often crucial to several top sides in this day in age.

Photo by Rich Linley – CameraSport via Getty Images

All Spurs players will be making adjustments under their new manager, but it seems they are enjoying it.

Son Heung-Min is a player who looks reborn in a more tactically fluid team.

Son did have excellent moments in the previous Antonio Conte era but he was one of many that eventually struggled in the defensive shape.

And as van de Ven protests, Tottenham players will have a licence to express themselves under Postecoglou.