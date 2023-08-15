Micky van de Ven says he’s been very impressed by 27-year-old who Tottenham could sell

Tottenham Hotspur new-boy Micky van de Ven has praised his new teammate Davinson Sanchez, labelling him a ‘really good’ centre-back.

Van de Ven has been speaking to Football.London after making his Spurs debut at Brentford on Sunday.

The 22-year-old only joined Tottenham last week but Ange Postecoglou chucked him straight into the starting line-up.

It’s fair to say that Van de Ven impressed on the day and grew into the game after scoring an unfortunate own goal in the first half.

The Dutchman also had to play with two centre-backs on Sunday after Cristian Romero was forced off with a head injury after 11 minutes.

And Van de Ven has praised Romero and his replacement on the day in Davinson Sanchez.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Van de Ven on Sanchez

Speaking to Football.London, Van de Ven claimed he didn’t find it difficult playing alongside both Sanchez and Romero.

“Not tricky,” he said. “To play alongside a different centre-back after 12 minutes not really [tricky]. They are two really good centre-backs.

“They helped me with the game and both talked to me. Romero in the first 12 minutes and he scored a goal, Davinson then almost the whole game.

“They helped me so it was not difficult to play with different centre-backs.”

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Romero netted the opener for Spurs on Sunday but was forced off with a head injury just moments later.

Sanchez came off the bench and put in a solid display, despite suggestions he could be on the move this summer.

Indeed, the 27-year-old has already turned down a move to Spartak Moscow as Tottenham were previously open to a sale.

It’s unclear whether their stance has changed after Sanchez made an impression under Postecoglou in pre-season.

But Tottenham are in desperate need of another option at centre-back, regardless of whether Sanchez stays put or not.