Micky van de Ven says he absolutely loves what the Tottenham fans did yesterday

Micky van de Ven has admitted that hearing Tottenham Hotspur fans chant his name yesterday was ‘incredible’.

The Dutch defender made his home debut on Saturday evening as Spurs picked up a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Tottenham deserved the three points after a dominant second-half display, with Pape Matar Sarr scoring his first goal for the club.

Spurs have impressed during the early stages of the season and their summer signings seem to be settling in well under Ange Postecoglou.

Van de Ven, who was snapped up from Wolfsburg just days before the Premier League season kicked off, already has his own chant at Tottenham.

And it’s fair to say the centre-back enjoyed hearing his name ringing around Spurs’ stadium yesterday evening.

Van de Ven on Tottenham fans

Speaking to Spurs Play after yesterday’s win over United, Van de Ven was asked how it felt to hear the Tottenham fans signing his name.

“Yeah I heard, it’s incredible,” he said. “It’s really cool. It’s incredible if you think about it.

“Last weekend it was an away game they also sang my name sometimes but when you hear it in the home stadium, it’s a child’s dream.”

Van de Ven has settled in quickly at Spurs after being thrown into the starting line-up at Brentford last weekend.

Spurs’ struggles at the back have been well-documented over the past year, but the 22-year-old looks like the ideal partner for Cristian Romero.

Tottenham will certainly be hoping that Van de Ven develops into a top defender and it seems the youngster is already popular amongst the Spurs fan base.