Micky van de Ven says everyone in the squad absolutely loves Tottenham man

Micky van de Ven has lauded new Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou, and suggested that everyone at the club absolutely loves the Australian.

Van de Ven was speaking to talkSPORT after making a promising start to life in the Premier League following his switch from Wolfsburg this summer.

Micky van de Ven has immediately taken on a prominent role in Tottenham’s side following his move. In many ways, that is a hallmark of an Ange Postecoglou side.

Postecoglou has a clear style of play. And with that, there are some surprises with team selection along the way. And he has made the brave call of putting his faith in the Dutchman ahead of the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Van de Ven says everyone at Tottenham loves Postecoglou

In fact, Postecoglou has made some big calls across the park. And yet, Tottenham have made a really bright start to the campaign. They drew with Brentford and beat Manchester United at the weekend. And the style of play is really capturing the imagination of their long-suffering fanbase.

So it should not come as a huge surprise that van de Ven believes that Postecoglou is hugely popular amongst the squad.

“He is so good for all of us, he’s quiet, but he’s straight in with what he wants,” he told talkSPORT.

“He is clear, everything is clear for everyone in the dressing room and everyone in the team knows what he has to do and what he is expecting from us.

“He’s a sweet guy – a lovely guy – but he’s straight and he knows what he wants to be and what he expects from us in his way of playing.

“He has a good vibe with everyone, he has a good relationship with everyone and I think all of the team loves him and we feel like one family and I think that’s really important.”

Tottenham fans were pretty realistic about what was achievable this season. Last year was so disappointing for Spurs as they failed to qualify for Europe – despite having a striker scoring 30 goals in the top-flight.

Unless they spent money at the same rate as Chelsea and Arsenal, there is not going to be any quick fix. And thus, there are going to be some bumps in the road this season.

But Postecoglou is giving Tottenham fans a team that they can be proud of. The football on show is exhilarating at times. And the transformation has been huge.

He is definitely taking Spurs forward. And it is going to be extremely exciting to see where they go from here.