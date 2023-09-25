Micky van de Ven and James Maddison so impressed with £22m Tottenham player yesterday

Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have both sent messages to Son Heung-min after the forward netted a brace for Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby yesterday.

Tottenham put in a spirited performance at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they picked up a well-deserved 2-2 draw.

Ange Postecoglou’s men fell behind twice in the game as Cristian Romero turned the ball into his own net in the first half before Bukayo Saka netted from the penalty spot.

But Son helped Spurs come from behind on both occasions as he produced two exceptional finishes.

The 31-year-old was assisted by James Maddison for both goals and the duo are forming a brilliant relationship at Tottenham.

And it’s fair to say that both Maddison and Micky Van de Ven were impressed with Son’s derby display.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Van de Ven and Maddison impressed with Son’s latest Tottenham display

Son took to Instagram after yesterday’s win to express his pride after picking up a point away at Arsenal.

He wrote: “150 goals with you all is a special milestone I’m so proud of, with so many to thank. But today most importantly, we showed such a unity and fight as a team.

“We have a lot to be excited about as a club. We wanted the win, but we’re going into next week feeling strong and ready for more together.”

Dele Alli left a comment beneath the post, while Van de Ven and Maddison also praised their teammate after a brilliant derby display.

Son has thrived under Postecoglou this season and seems to have nailed down his place as Tottenham’s striker.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 31-year-old has netted five goals in three games since moving to the No9 position at Turf Moor a few weeks ago.

The £22 million man seems well-suited to playing as a striker in Postecoglou’s system, particularly in games where his exceptional movement can be utilised.