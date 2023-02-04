Micky Gray names the Everton star who gave him 'goosebumps' v Arsenal











New Everton manager Sean Dyche had the best possible start to his tenure at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Toffees delivered an immense performance to beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 on Merseyside.

Everton were rampant against the Gunners, who had little answer to the hosts’ intensity inside a fired-up Goodison.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The Toffees impressed on the day and got their just rewards by scoring the winner in the 59th minute.

James Tarkowski outmuscled Gunners captain Martin Odegaard at the back post to head in from a corner.

Indeed, Everton could’ve easily scored before then.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had several good chances in the first half for the Blues.

Arsenal failed to get into their rhythm and barely troubled Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

‘You can feel the energy’

While most Everton players did well on the day, there were a couple of standouts.

Amadou Onana delivered a superb display in the middle of the park.

The 21-year-old ensured that the Gunners were restricted to attacking from the wide areas.

Onana also delivered several quality moments, including a great tackle against William Saliba on the byline.

Goodison Park erupted, and talkSPORT pundit Micky Gray loved what he saw from the £100,000-a-week star.

“I’ve got no affiliation with either of these clubs,” he said on talkSPORT.

“But just a challenge like that from Onana… I’m getting goosebumps.

“I really am. You can feel the energy in the crowd.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Gray added: “Everton 100 per cent deserve three points.

As soon as they came out the tunnel, the intent and the commitment was there from every one of them.

“They’ve been superb. Listen to the crowd, it tells its own story.”

An outstanding performance from Everton and a particularly outstanding display from Onana.

Three points aside, the result will have handed the Toffees a huge confidence boost.

After all, if they can beat the Premier League leaders, surely they can beat anyone else in the division?