Michail Antonio shocked by what Everton players were doing in final minutes vs West Ham last weekend











Michail Antonio has commented on Everton after facing them in Frank Lampard’s final game in charge before his sacking.

West Ham beat the Toffees 2-0 to pick up a vital three points at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was widely expected that whichever manager lost that game would pay with their job and on Monday, Lampard was sacked.

Speaking to the BBC’s Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio has suggested he could see that Lampard’s days were numbered.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Antonio on Everton

He said: “Honestly, you can see there is a bit of turmoil. I heard a bit of turmoil between him [Lampard] and a couple of the players the week before they played.

“Even when they were playing, the way they were playing when they were 2-0 down at the 80th minute, they still weren’t trying to get the ball forward. They were just playing it round at the back, we were 2-0 up, so we just left them on it.

“You could see that it was time for Frank Lampard – obviously having arguments with players and you could see 2-0 they are playing around at the back and still not going forward with it.

“It was just, they had a couple of moments, but you could just see they looked down, they looked like they needed a change and right now that’s what the owners have done.”

Lampard was not the only problem at Everton but he never really implemented a style of play during almost a year at the club.

He is still yet to really prove himself as a top manager, with the work he has done in all three of his managerial jobs questionable in terms of success.

Now, West Ham will stick with Moyes, at least for the time being, with Everton still looking for a new manager, with Marcelo Bielsa the favourite.