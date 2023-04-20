Michail Antonio shares whether he wants Arsenal or Manchester City to win title











Michail Antonio has suggested that he wants Arsenal to win the Premier League title after coming up against them in their draw with West Ham at the weekend.

The striker was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, having faced Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday. Of course, it was another frustrating occasion for the Gunners.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For a second week running, Arsenal raced into a 2-0 lead, playing some incredible football. However, also for a second week running, Arsenal were pegged back and had to settle for a point.

West Ham are a team battling relegation. And with history repeating itself, some may be wondering if Arsenal are going to let the Premier League title slip through their grasp.

Antonio wants Arsenal to win the league

Manchester City have found another gear of late. They have not dropped a point in the Premier League since early February. And the gap is now down to four points.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Antonio played his part in helping the Hammers earn a point. Nevertheless, the £7 million forward suggested that he would like to see Arsenal still go on and clinch the title.

“You saw it with the first goal, even with the second – you saw Odegaard running far stick – Saka has run Cress in and Odegaard has run off the back of Cress,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“People are saying that Cress lost his man, he didn’t! He is just there because they are just everywhere. The quality is unbelievable, I rate them. I want them to win the league, I actually do.”

You can understand why anyone would want Arsenal to get their hands on the trophy. It has been 19 years since the Gunners did so. And in that time, Manchester City have lifted it on numerous occasions.

It has been a remarkable rise for Arsenal. It cannot be forgotten that they went into the first international break of last season bottom of the table. In less than two years, they have scaled the entire division.

They are also playing such a brilliant brand of football with such a young group of players.

And despite their advantage, Arsenal still feel like something of an underdog. So it would definitely be a positive for many if they do get across the line.