Michail Antonio shares what West Ham fans did on Sunday which really shocked the players











Michail Antonio has admitted that West Ham United fans left him and his teammates shocked on Sunday.

The Hammers picked up a much-needed win over Southampton after Nayef Aguerd’s first-half goal proved to be the difference between the sides.

The win saw David Moyes’ men move out of the bottom three after they had failed to pick up a win in their last two Premier League games.

Understandably, the West Ham faithful have grown frustrated over the past few months after their side has underperformed massively this season.

And Michail Antonio has admitted that the fans’ frustrations surprised him on Sunday afternoon.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Antonio on West Ham fans

The Hammers striker was speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast and reflected on a moment during the opening 10 minutes on Sunday’s game.

“One thing you forget is that the way these West Ham fans are, they pile the pressure on you,” Antonio said. “If they aren’t happy, they are going to show it!

“In the situation that we are – they aren’t happy! Because they feel that we shouldn’t be there.

“We kept passing it around the back, passing it backwards, within the first 10 minutes the fans were like ‘boooo’. And we were like ‘woah’ because a lot of the players haven’t been there, so they haven’t experienced this.

“But the boys kept on going and kept on ploughing away and pushing and managed to get the first goal.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham were widely expected to be battling for a place in Europe once again this season, so it’s easy to understand why their fans are growing restless.

Moyes was backed significantly by the club over the summer, but the majority of their transfer business just hasn’t worked out.

For the time being, Moyes’ men will be fully focused on ensuring they remain in the Premier League next season. But the fans will undoubtedly be expecting to see improvements on the pitch next season, with or without the Scotsman in the dugout.

