Michail Antonio shares what he noticed Aston Villa’s players doing a lot in game vs West Ham

Michail Antonio has shared what he noticed Aston Villa’s players doing a lot during their win over West Ham United on Sunday.

The Villains put in a convincing display at Villa Park on Sunday as they picked up a deserved 4-1 victory against West Ham.

Douglas Luiz bagged a brace while Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey were also on target. The win saw Aston Villa move up to fifth place after an exceptional start to the season under Unai Emery.

It’s fair to say that Villa have surprised many with the way they have performed since the humiliating opening-day defeat at St James’ Park.

And Michail Antonio has picked up on the way Villa try to draw their opponents into a press to create space.

Antonio on what Villa’s players kept doing during West Ham clash

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio discussed Emiliano Martinez before pointing out what he noticed Villa’s players doing during the game.

“We didn’t get much opportunity for him [Martinez] to do the stuff he normally does,” Antonio said.

“One thing with Aston Villa, what they like to do, is stand on the ball to draw you out to obviously create holes.

“But that was it really. He didn’t actually get any opportunity to show his character in our game to be fair.”

Emery’s sides are typically comfortable on the ball and he’s quickly instilled his approach at Villa.

The Spaniard has brought in the likes of Pau Torres, who excels at playing out from the back.

It’s interesting to hear that Antonio has picked up on part of Villa’s game plan, but it may have been a specific approach for the clash against West Ham.

Indeed, David Moyes typically sets his side up to defend deep and play on the counter. But Villa managed to draw them out on several occasions throughout the game and it certainly paid off.