Michail Antonio shares what Arsenal squad have said about Manchester City











Michail Antonio has shared what a member of staff at Arsenal told him the squad were saying about Manchester City for the first time this season after their dramatic draw with Liverpool earlier this month.

The West Ham star was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast after the Hammers fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point against Mikel Arteta’s side at the London Stadium at the weekend.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, the result was all the more frustrating because Arsenal had thrown away a win in similar circumstances the week before, too. The Gunners were holding on to earn a point against Liverpool after a stunning first-half performance initially saw them go 2-0 in front.

Antonio shares what he was told by member of staff at Arsenal

Obviously, the results open the door ever so slightly for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are on a remarkable run, having won their last 10 games in all competitions. They have found another gear at the worst possible time for Arsenal.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The title race is threatening to go down to the wire. Arsenal have a four point lead, having played a game more. And the two sides still have to meet at the Etihad Stadium.

Mikel Arteta will surely be urging his side to try their best to focus solely on what they are doing. But it seems that the Gunners are starting to give some thought to what their rivals are doing – based on what Antonio heard after their visit to face West Ham.

“I heard this from someone that works at Arsenal. All season they’ve been concentrating on themselves, just playing how they play. They’ve been playing so well,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“But last week, when they drew with Liverpool, and City got that bit closer, it was the first time all season that this person – I’m not going to say who the person is – heard players start talking about City and how well City’s been playing. So they are definitely feeling the pressure from City chasing them.”

It is simply impossible for high-profile players to completely focus on their own side. Fans never believe it when players speak like that in interviews and press conferences.

They will be aware of what Manchester City are doing. But what matters more is how they are speaking about City’s form.

Arsenal have played without fear all season. And if they continue to play that way, they are going to push Manchester City all the way in the title race.

But this may be where City have an advantage. More of their squad has been in this position before. This is not unfamiliar territory for the large majority.

Arsenal have not won the title for 19 years. Some of their players have done. But many are youngsters still developing and making mistakes.

The Gunners also endured late heartbreak last season. So that will not help their cause.

Arsenal have got themselves into an amazing position. But clearly, they have some major hurdles still to clear.