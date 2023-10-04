Michail Antonio shares exactly what he’ll do if he scores against Newcastle this weekend

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has now revealed that he has a specific plan for a goal celebration against Newcastle this weekend.

Antonio was speaking on the ‘Footballer’s Football Podcast’ with Callum Wilson about their tie this weekend.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

The striker said he was going to throw back to yesteryear when Kevin Nolan used to do a chicken dance.

Antonio said: “I’m going to do the chicken dance. Not the Richarlison one, the Kevin Nolan dance.

“The chicken dance. But it’s not going to be a chicken, it’s going to be a magpie!”

Of course, there really will be bragging rights on the line when the two strikers face each other.

Whilst Wilson has had a disrupted start to the season, Antonio has once again been crucial for West Ham.

There was a lot of talk of the striker leaving David Moyes’ side in the summer, but the 33-year-old did ultimately stay.

And despite the challenge from Danny Ings, Antonio is well set to lead the line again for West Ham against Newcastle.

West Ham’s Antonio may have extra motivation when Newcastle are in town on Sunday

Antonio has been one of several players who has seemingly taken on more responsibility upon Declan Rice leaving.

The former captain left a big hole in the midfield and the dressing room – but it’s one that has been quickly filled.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Alongside new signings such as James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, a lot of West Ham’s existing talent have raised their levels.

None more so than Jarrod Bowen.

The winger has always had tons of ability but has endured hot and cold runs of form.

However, Bowen should now have himself back in the England running with his form alongside Antonio.

West Ham and Antonio do face a tricky trip to Freiburg in the Europa League tomorrow before they host Newcastle on the weekend.

And David Moyes’ must be expected to ring the changes in a busy period.