Michail Antonio set to leave West Ham at end of the season











The Athletic reports that Michail Antonio is now likely to leave West Ham United at the end of the season, despite staying at the club in January.

Antonio was heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium this month, especially after West Ham brought in Danny Ings.

TalkSPORT reported last month that Everton were one of the sides interested in signing the 32-year-old, while Wolves also wanted the Jamaican striker.

Ings picked up an injury just days after signing for the club and Antonio remained in east London for the time being. But it seems that he is set to leave West Ham over the summer.

Antonio set to leave West Ham

The striker failed to secure a move away from the club last month despite interest from Everton, Wolves and even Chelsea.

West Ham’s struggles in-front of goal this season have been evident and David Moyes will be eager to address the issue.

Antonio is the club’s all-time top goal scorer in the Premier League but he has lost his scoring touch of late.

The ‘outstanding’ striker has only managed two Premier League goals this season, after he struggled during the second-half of the last campaign as well.

Gianluca Scamacca’s move hasn’t quite gone to plan as of yet either, while Ings is set to be sidelined for a few weeks.

It will be a big blow for West Ham to lose Antonio over the summer but it may be the right time for him to move on. The Hammers will be hoping Scamacca has adjusted to English football by the time he leaves, but they will probably have to replace Antonio.

