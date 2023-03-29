Michail Antonio reacts to rumours Tottenham could appoint Zinedine Zidane











Zinedine Zidane has now been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job and West Ham United’s Michail Antonio has delivered his verdict on the rumours.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte on Sunday. The Italian’s furious outburst following the game against Southampton eight days prior to his departure proved to be the last straw, and he’s now gone.

Tottenham have been linked with a whole host of managers over the last few days, and Zidane is the latest name to come out of the rumour mill.

Photo by Manu Reino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Michail Antonio reacts to rumours Tottenham could appoint Zinedine Zidane

Mauricio Pochettino seemed the likeliest to replace Conte at Tottenham, but the fact that Daniel Levy hasn’t jumped to appoint him yet shows he’s not the first choice.

Julian Nagelsmann apparently is the priority, but will the German accept a job at Tottenham when there’s a possibility of going to Real Madrid in the summer? It seems unlikely.

The new name to come out of the rumour mill is Zidane, who has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid back in the summer of 2021.

The legendary Frenchman is a serial winner, having won 11 trophies in his two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu. It would be a massive statement if Spurs could land him, but Antonio believes there’s no chance.

He said on The Footballers’ Football Podcast on BBC Sounds: “Zidane won’t go to Spurs! That isn’t going to happen.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

TBR View:

It really does seem unlikely that Zidane will become the next Tottenham manager.

The 50-year-old Frenchman has only ever been at Real Madrid, and with the job opening up there again, he could consider returning. The Paris Saint-Germain hot seat could also be up for grabs this summer, and that could be an interesting option too for Zidane.

We just can’t see Zidane making the move to North London this summer, but stranger things have happened in football in the past, which means we cannot rule out anything.

It will be interesting to what will happen with Tottenham and Zidane this summer.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Show all