Michail Antonio makes Marcelo Bielsa claim as Leeds' hunt for new manager continues
Leeds United are still looking for a new manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, and West Ham United star Michail Antonio has shared his opinion on Marcelo Bielsa.
The Argentine remains a hero to Whites supporters even though it has been almost a year since he was shown the door. That, unsurprisingly, has given rise to suggestions that he may return to Elland Road.
Antonio, who has played against Bielsa’s Leeds, has now had his say.
Michail Antonio makes Marcelo Bielsa claim as Leeds’ hunt for new manager continues
Marcelo Bielsa is arguably the biggest reason why Leeds United are in the Premier League right now.
The 67-year-old led them back into the top flight of English football after a 16-year absence, and their first season back was absolutely phenomenal – they finished ninth, just six points behind the European places.
In Bielsa’s second season in the Premier League, Leeds struggled. The Whites sacked him in February last year, and Marsch came in and helped them avoid relegation in the end.
Now that the American is gone, Bielsa’s name has popped up again, and Antonio thinks he’ll do a good job if he’s brought back to Elland Road.
He said on BBC’s The Footballer’s Football Podcast: “I think what they did with the appointment was smart because they brought in someone who basically was Bielsa. He (Marsch) played like him, but it was slightly adapted.
“The fans love Bielsa so it’s one of those things. Why not go back if the fans want him back and the club didn’t dislike him either.
“You never know, he might come back in and do well for them.”
TBR View:
One of the biggest criticisms of Bielsa was that he refused to have a plan B when his side was struggling.
Leeds were always on the front foot, irrespective of who they played against, and that opened up spaces in their defensive third, which led to plenty of goals being scored against them.
That criticism is still active about Bielsa, but what many are ignoring is the fact that Leeds have much better players now than they did in the Argentine’s final season.
It’s still unlikely that Leeds will turn to Bielsa, but if they do, there’s every chance he’ll succeed.
You may also like…
- 24-year-old Leeds player says he’s not injured despite being spotted limping after last night’s game
- Leeds have now offered ‘incredible’ manager the job
- What Andoni Iraola was doing while Leeds United travelled to last night’s game
- Erik ten Hag responds when asked whether Jadon Sancho could start for Manchester United vs Leeds United on Sunday