Michail Antonio makes Marcelo Bielsa claim as Leeds' hunt for new manager continues











Leeds United are still looking for a new manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, and West Ham United star Michail Antonio has shared his opinion on Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine remains a hero to Whites supporters even though it has been almost a year since he was shown the door. That, unsurprisingly, has given rise to suggestions that he may return to Elland Road.

Antonio, who has played against Bielsa’s Leeds, has now had his say.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Michail Antonio makes Marcelo Bielsa claim as Leeds’ hunt for new manager continues

Marcelo Bielsa is arguably the biggest reason why Leeds United are in the Premier League right now.

The 67-year-old led them back into the top flight of English football after a 16-year absence, and their first season back was absolutely phenomenal – they finished ninth, just six points behind the European places.

In Bielsa’s second season in the Premier League, Leeds struggled. The Whites sacked him in February last year, and Marsch came in and helped them avoid relegation in the end.

Now that the American is gone, Bielsa’s name has popped up again, and Antonio thinks he’ll do a good job if he’s brought back to Elland Road.

He said on BBC’s The Footballer’s Football Podcast: “I think what they did with the appointment was smart because they brought in someone who basically was Bielsa. He (Marsch) played like him, but it was slightly adapted.

“The fans love Bielsa so it’s one of those things. Why not go back if the fans want him back and the club didn’t dislike him either.

“You never know, he might come back in and do well for them.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

One of the biggest criticisms of Bielsa was that he refused to have a plan B when his side was struggling.

Leeds were always on the front foot, irrespective of who they played against, and that opened up spaces in their defensive third, which led to plenty of goals being scored against them.

That criticism is still active about Bielsa, but what many are ignoring is the fact that Leeds have much better players now than they did in the Argentine’s final season.

It’s still unlikely that Leeds will turn to Bielsa, but if they do, there’s every chance he’ll succeed.

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Show all