Michail Antonio left stunned by what 31-year-old Liverpool player did vs West Ham











Michail Antonio has admitted he was shocked by what Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk did when they played West Ham last week.

Antonio was speaking to Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

West Ham’s recent form has picked up slightly, and they’re not in immediate danger of relegation right now.

Recent wins over Bournemouth, Fulham and Southampton might just keep them in the Premier League.

Not only that, they have a European semi-final against AZ Alkmaar to look forward to.

However, they may feel slightly hard done by when they look back at their 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara wasn’t penalised for handling the ball in the area after changing the game when he came on.

Michail Antonio also thought he was certain to score against Liverpool, were it not for Virgil van Dijk.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 31-year-old defender admittedly hasn’t had his best season in a Liverpool shirt.

However, he pulled off a moment of magic that showcased his obvious quality once again.

Antonio shocked by Liverpool star Van Dijk

Speaking about their 2-1 defeat last week, Antonio said: “Virgil [Van Dijk], mate, I don’t get how he’s managed to tap that past me at the far stick.

“He’s literally, Said’s [Benrahma] taken a shot, I’m sliding in at the back. I thought goal, there’s no way he’s getting this past me. I was gutted!”

Callum Wilson didn’t have much sympathy and replied: “I was buzzing!”

Virgil van Dijk has been the cornerstone of so much of Liverpool’s success over the past few years.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

His consistency has allowed the players around him to thrive and made Liverpool a really exciting side to watch.

However, his downturn in form this season has coincided with the team as a whole struggling.

He looks vulnerable at times now, which was summed up by his defending against Ivan Perisic’s for Tottenham first goal on Sunday.

However, Van Dijk is still capable of moments of greatness for Liverpool, as Michail Antonio discovered.

Jurgen Klopp will hope a proper break over the summer will help him get back to his best next season.

