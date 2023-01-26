Michail Antonio left completely shocked by Eddie Nketiah











Michail Antonio has told The Footballer’s Football Podcast that Eddie Nketiah has completely surprised him during his recent run in the Arsenal side, suggesting that he really impressed him when the Gunners beat West Ham.

Nketiah has surpassed all expectations in recent weeks. For much of the early part of the season, the 23-year-old had been a backup for Gabriel Jesus. And there were serious concerns when Jesus sustained a serious injury at the World Cup.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

In that moment, signing a new striker appeared to be the priority for many Arsenal fans. But Nketiah has silenced all of his doubters in the weeks since the season resumed.

Michail Antonio praises Eddie Nketiah

He has scored six goals in six since it all started up again. And of course, it was his late goal which sent the Emirates into a frenzy as they beat Manchester United at the weekend.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

His first goal of the campaign in the Premier League came when he sealed the victory against West Ham in December. And Antonio has suggested that he has been hugely impressed by what Nketiah has done.

“Bro, the way he played against us – urgh. He surprised me. He surprised me! He was dropping in deep, picking it up, he rolled a couple of our defenders to score his goal. He was quality,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“From that moment I have watched him and he’s been doing it in so many games. He’s a great striker, and I’m happy for him. A young boy coming up, he’s showing what he can do. You don’t always have to go and spend money, you can see that sometimes in your academy you can bring boys up and they can do it.”

New contract now looks like a masterstroke

This time last year, there was a huge question mark over the future of Nketiah at the Emirates. His contract expired at the end of the campaign. And he was barely playing in the Premier League.

But he got his chance and he showed glimpses of what he could do before the summer. Arsenal ultimately managed to agree fresh terms with the youngster.

It looked a smart move from the Gunners to tie him down.

Just a few months on, that new contract is already looking like an absolute masterstroke from Edu and Mikel Arteta.