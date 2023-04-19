Michail Antonio issues verdict on Mikel Arteta after Arsenal draw











Michail Antonio has labelled the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal unbelievable after coming up against the Gunners at the weekend.

The West Ham star was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast in the wake of the Hammers’ 2-2 draw against the Premier League leaders at the London Stadium.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There have been plenty of questions asked of Arsenal in the days since the game. Mikel Arteta’s side threw away a two-goal lead for a second fixture running, having also squandered an early lead against Liverpool the week before.

Michail Antonio lauds Mikel Arteta after Arsenal draw

The result has not changed much in the title race. Arsenal are still four points clear of Manchester City, having played a game more. That upcoming clash at the Etihad Stadium is still looking set to be pivotal.

Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Some clearly believe that Arsenal may be starting to throw the title away. However, Michail Antonio was full of praise for what Arteta is doing.

He noted that if you didn’t know better, you would think that you were watching Manchester City, noting that Arteta has taken what he has learned from Pep Guardiola to the Emirates.

But he suggested that the Arsenal boss still deserves real credit for implementing that style with his squad.

“The skills to actually do what you’re doing, study it, come and then actually pull it off – even though the guy who’s mastered it is there – and you’re beating him at doing his own thing, it’s unbelievable,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“The craziest thing is how they’re doing it. I was watching the game and I was like: ‘if I shut my eyes, this could be City’, exactly how they play.

“Mate, Jesus was picking it up at six. It was a mess. You can’t stay in your shape. They move you out your shape. It’s unbelievable.”

Gunners boss on the cusp of history

It is remarkable what Arteta has done at Arsenal. It is almost easy to forget now, but the Gunners endured a terrible time for much of Arteta’s tenure. And there were a few times when it appeared inevitable that he would get the sack.

He is now on the cusp of becoming the first manager to win the Premier League title in their first managerial job.

And given the age of the Arsenal squad, you have to think that there is plenty more to come from the Gunners in the years to come.