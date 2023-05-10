Michail Antonio has warning for Everton after seeing them beat Brighton











Michail Antonio has sent a warning to Everton over their upcoming fixtures after seeing them trash Brighton.

Sean Dyche’s men took a huge step towards safety after beating the Seagulls 5-1 on Monday night.

Dwight McNeil starred in what was a surprise performance and win for the Toffees, putting them in a promising position ahead of their last three games.

Everton face their toughest test on Sunday as they host Manchester City. But they will play two teams that are out of trouble after, with games against Wolves and Bournemouth to come.

Yet, Michail Antonio has told the Footballer’s Football Podcast that the Toffees will need to guard against complacency ahead of these fixtures.

Antonio warns Everton

Antonio has suggested that the fixtures against Wolves and Bournemouth will be tougher than they appear on paper as both teams will be playing without any added pressure.

“Southampton are as good as gone,” he said. “Leeds have Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham.

“Leicester have Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham. Forest have Southampton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Palace.

“I feel all of them have difficult games. Even Everton, City, Wolves and Bournemouth.

“Everton probably have the easiest run in because Wolves and Bournemouth are basically safe, and Everton are fighting for their lives so they will give that little bit extra.

“But only thing I would say about teams being safe is that sometimes they play better football. Because the team is more relaxed.

“There is free rein, free flowing, no pressure. Everyone becomes professional footballers because there’s no pressure.

“So as much as Wolves and Bournemouth are safe, it could go either way.”

Everton certainly have the kinder fixtures of the sides facing a battle to remain in the Premier League. But Antonio makes a great point that these games will be tough for the Toffees.

Nevertheless, Dyche won’t allow his players to take these games for granted and they’ll be fully aware of the task in front of them.

