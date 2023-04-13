Michail Antonio claims £7m West Ham player is 'so annoying' in training











West Ham United star Michail Antonio has claimed that Lukasz Fabianski is ‘so annoying’ in training.

The Hammers bounced back from the 5-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United with a vital win at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Harrison Reed’s own goal handed West Ham a 1-0 win and David Moyes some much-needed breathing space.

It will also encourage the Scotsman that his side managed to keep a clean sheet, especially after shipping five goals at the London Stadium just a few days before.

Lukasz Fabianski didn’t enjoy the best of games against Newcastle, but Michail Antonio has heaped praise on the Polish shot stopper for the way he bounced back against Fulham.

Antonio says Fabianski is ‘annoying’ in training

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio praised Fabianski for a save he made against Fulham and admitted that he does that in training regularly.

“As a footballer you are human so there are stages when you have stinkers, it’s how you pick yourself up again,” Antonio said. “And he’s there one v one, he stayed up, stayed up strong and he tried to go round him.

“He does that to me in training so many times where you think you’re going to go round him, you knock it, and then somehow he gets a hand to it. It’s so annoying! But it’s so good how he managed to bring himself back in and show how strong he is.”

Fabianski was at fault for a couple of the goals West Ham conceded against Newcastle, but he will be delighted to have kept a clean sheet over the weekend.

The £7 million man has been ever present between the sticks for the Hammers and has been dependable on the most-part.

With West Ham facing a battle for Premier League survival this season, they will need Fabianski at his best.

