Michael Skubala shares the one Leeds player who really impressed during Manchester United games











Leeds United caretaker boss Michael Skubala says Luke Ayling really impressed him during their games against Manchester United last week.

The Whites picked up a point at Old Trafford last Wednesday before falling to defeat against Erik ten Hag’s men over the weekend.

Leeds put in two impressive displays against the Red Devils and were unlucky to be on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

Wilfried Gnonto starred in the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, while Crysencio Summerville caught the eye on Saturday.

But Ayling was quietly outstanding in both fixtures and Skubala has praised the 31-year-old ahead of Leeds’ clash against Everton this weekend.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Skubala impressed with Ayling displays

Leeds have announced that Skubala will remain in his role as caretaker boss while they search for a new manager and the 40-year-old faced the media today.

The club also announced today that they have extended Ayling’s current contract until the end of the next season. And Skubala was full of praise for the defender, while mentioning his exceptional displays over the past week.

“All the players are important but Luke is a great person. He’s very professional, a great leader and a bit of a legend at the club,” Skubala said.

“It’s an important moment. He was brilliant in the two games against Man United.” as quoted by Leeds Live.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ayling seems to have really found himself once again over the past couple of games and Skubala will be hoping he can continue this type of form at right-back.

The Englishman has been a loyal servant to the club ever since he joined from Bristol City back in 2016.

It’s excellent news that Ayling will be staying beyond the end of the season. He’s the type of player Leeds will need in the dressing room as they aim to build an exciting young side.

Show all