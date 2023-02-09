Michael Skubala praises 'special' Wilfried Gnonto after Manchester United vs Leeds











Leeds United caretaker manager Michael Skubala has heaped praise on Wilfried Gnonto after his display against Manchester United.

Skubala almost got off to a dream start to his temporary spell in the dugout after Leeds found themselves two goals up in Manchester last night.

Gnonto silenced the Old Trafford crowd inside the first two minutes of the game after producing an excellent finish.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The 19-year-old picked up the ball after Pascal Struijk dispossessed Bruno Fernandes inside his own half. He then linked up with Patrick Bamford on the edge of the United box and drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

The Italian youngster has really caught the eye since coming into the Leeds team and he always looks like a real bright spark down the left-hand side. And Skubala has heaped praise on Gnonto after he put in yet another promising display last night.

Skubala praises Gnonto

The Leeds caretaker boss spoke to Viaplay Fotball after the game and was asked about Gnonto’s impact in recent weeks.

“He’s a great lad, he’s a special player,” Skubala responded.

“He’s a credit to Leeds, he’s a credit to himself and he’s a really nice player to work with.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The £20,000-a-week winger is looking like a brilliant find from Leeds and at 19, he’s set to have a bright future ahead of him at Elland Road.

Skubala will be disappointed after his side went 2-0 up at the beginning of the second-half, but goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho denied his side all three points.

Leeds will be hoping to have a new manager in the dugout by the time the two sides clash once again at Elland Road on Sunday. But off the back of last night’s display, it certainly wouldn’t be the end of the world if Skabala took charge for the second time this week.

Gnonto will be hoping he can continue his run in the side even after a new boss is brought in to replace Jesse Marsch. It would be difficult for any manager to drop the youngster at the moment given his brilliant displays in a Leeds shirt.

Show all