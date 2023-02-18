Michael Skubala shares what he's just told the Leeds players after their loss at Everton











Leeds lost to Everton today in what could prove a massive defeat and interim manager Michael Skubala was left to the face the media again.

Skubala has taken temporary charge of Leeds while they search for a new manager. However, as yet, nobody has wanted to take the job and Skubala is the man for the foreseeable.

Of course, Skubala has done well in the main. Two good performances yielded just a point against Manchester United but overall, things have looked ok at Leeds under him. Until today, that is.

Skubala watched on as his Leeds side were simply outbattled and outfought. Everton wanted it more, and in the end, deserved their win.

But speaking after the game, Skubala revealed what he’d told his players. And believes that Leeds will still pull away from the relegation zone.

“Stick together. You’re a good team and good players. We just need to work on a few things and we will pull away [from the relegation zone],” Skubala told the BBC.

With Southampton also winning at Chelsea, the pressure is on now at the bottom. Just a handful of points separate a number of teams. Leeds face the Saints next, knowing a win is vital.

TBR’s View: Leeds need a clear direction from above

The board need to make a decision now. They either tell everyone that Skubala has the job until the end of the season, or they go and pay to get the right man in now.

They can’t wait any longer. If they lose against Southampton, then it could be game over already, even though there’s plenty of games to go.

Leeds looked a tad lost today at Everton. And that will worry Skubala really. He’ll need them to bounce back next week, but the club needs to be clear who is leading.