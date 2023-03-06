Michael Owen says two Liverpool players were demanding Gakpo got the ball v Manchester United











Liverpool smashed Manchester United 7-0 yesterday as both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez came to life for the Reds.

Nunez, Gakpo, and Mo Salah all helped themselves to two goals each as they ran the Man United defence ragged at Anfield. It resulted in a huge result, with Liverpool breathing brand new life into their push for the top four.

Of course, with so many players to talk about, it’s hard to pick out small pieces of the game. But that’s just what former Reds striker Michael Owen did at half-time on Premier League Productions.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Analysing how Gakpo got in behind Man United for the first goal, Owen pointed out how there was so much space that even Darwin Nunez and Andy Robertson were screaming and pointing for Gakpo to be given the ball.

“You’ve got a massive space here with two players free. And you can see, players from Liverpool, Nunez and Robertson, are both pointing saying ‘give the ball to Gakpo, he’s on his own’,” Owen commented.

From there, Gakpo got the ball to Robertson who then waited for the Dutch forward to sprint in behind Fred before playing the most perfect of passes in between defenders.

TBR’s View: Liverpool movement was a nightmare for United

This was like the Liverpool of old with Salah, Mane and Firmino. Liverpool fans have been waiting for this new front three to burst into life and they did it in emphatic fashion yesterday.

Gakpo’s movement playing as the number nine in the three was outstanding while Salah and Nunez caused havoc out wide. But this goal did indeed come from Gakpo drifting wide himself, which just shows how much confusion they were causing United.

It’s a great spot from Owen, this. And if Liverpool continue like this between now and May, then that top four place could be theirs.