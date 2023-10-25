Michael Owen shares what he thinks every single time he sees Mo Salah play

Michael Owen was once considered Liverpool’s greatest attacker of the Premier League era.

The Reds legend was absolutely electric during his time at Anfield, and he set a real benchmark for the Merseyside club for other attackers in years to come.

However, nowadays, when you’re talking about Liverpool’s best attacker of this era, only one name can come to mind – Mohamed Salah.

No player has scored more goals for the Reds in this competition than the Egyptian, and he’s been doing it for years at this point.

Speaking on Five, Owen himself has been full of praise for Salah, claiming that he’s an incredible individual player who appears to just be addicted to scoring goals.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Owen hails Salah

The pundit spoke highly of the Liverpool star.

“Kane and Salah are just cold-blooded killers aren’t they? They’re both so driven by goals. Every time I see Mo Salah I just think he’s so wired for goals. You could build an easier combination with Kane, but I think Mo Salah is just an incredible individual,” Owen said.

Salah is incredible

Owen is absolutely right in what he says about Salah, he’s a cold-blooded player who isn’t happy unless he’s scoring.

The winger has that drive that all the best goalscorers have. He’s angry unless he’s banging them in, and that drive is what makes him so brilliant.

Yes, he can be called greedy sometimes because of this, but if you know you’re that good, why wouldn’t you be a bit of a ball hog?

Salah is driven by scoring goals, and luckily for him, he’s one of the very best in the business when it comes to putting the ball in the net.

Salah is a ridiculously good goalscorer, and he deserves all of the praise he gets from the game’s biggest legends.