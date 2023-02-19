Michael Owen says one Tottenham player was so 'average' against West Ham today











Tottenham ended up seeing West Ham off today in Premier League action with a much improved second half performance.

After huffing and puffing in the opening 45 minutes, Tottenham got the breakthrough from Emerson Royal before super-sub Heung-Min Son scored from another Harry Kane assist.

Son had been introduced for Richarlison midway through the second period. The Brazilian did little really in his first start for a while, and looked rusty.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League Productions, former Liverpool striker Michael Owen felt Richarlison was ‘average’ throughout while pointing out his misuse of the ball.

“Harry Kane’s role has reversed, he’d normally be up front with Son in behind, but with Richarlison it hasn’t quite worked. Richarlison’s had an average game, he’s given the ball away a lot. It’s for Tottenham to try to change things and go after this game – if they want to get in the Champions League, they need to win games like this,” Owen said.

Richarlison will have been waiting for his chance ahead of Son but once again, the South Korean showed his class.

TBR’s View: Son is still the main man behind Kane at Tottenham

We saw earlier in the season how Son reacted to being benched when he smashed in a hat-trick v Leicester.

And it seems he was up for it once again today.

Tottenham are a better side when Heung-Min Son is on it and scoring goals. Behind Harry Kane, Son continues to be the main threat Spurs have.

Stellini and Conte will have been delighted to see Son react how he has done today. As for Richarlison, well, he simply must offer more when he’s given the chance. He seemed frustrated at times today and all in all, never looked much of a threat.