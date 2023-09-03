Michael Owen says Arsenal have a real ‘powerhouse’ in their squad now

Declan Rice was the hero for Arsenal as his late goal set them on their way to beating Manchester United today.

Rice struck in injury time to send The Emirates wild and win a massive three points for the Gunners ahead of the international break.

For Rice, who signed for huge money in the summer, it was a big moment and former Premier League striker Michael Owen feels the midfielder has made a big difference for the Gunners.

Declan Rice praised by Michael Owen after Arsenal v Manchester United

Of course, Rice’s goal will be the moment that gets the headlines today. But overall, Rice’s performance was that of a midfielder who belongs at this level.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League productions, Michael Owen believes the Gunners have now got a real ‘powerhouse’ in their midfield.

“All of a sudden you feel like you’ve contributed when you score your first goal at a new club, I don’t care who you are. It’s an area of the pitch where Arsenal have been weak for a long time but Declan Rice is a real powerhouse,” Owen said.

Rice was delighted to get the winner and looks to have instantly settled into life as an Arsenal player.

Arsenal fans, and of course, Mikel Arteta, will be hoping for more and more of this from Rice in the future.

Top signing

Much was made of Rice signing for Arsenal for such huge money but he is already showing his worth.

Yes, the goal will make the headlines and rightly so. But it would be a shame for Rice’s performance overall to be overlooked.

The England man is very much getting to the point of being one of the best in the world and if Arsenal are to be successful, then Rice will be crucial.

Today is likely to be the first of many a moment for Rice in Arsenal red. But whether he can top the ectasy of today, remains to be seen.