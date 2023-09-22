Michael Owen says ‘aggressive, hard working’ Liverpool youngster has ‘excited’ staff at the club

Liverpool started Ben Doak in the Europa League this week and Michael Owen says he has excited staff at the club.

It was a huge game for the 17 year-old Liverpool winger. This is due to the fact that it was the first time that he has started a professional match for the Premier League club.

Manager Jurgen Klopp showed that he has a big squad as he rotated the whole starting lineup from Liverpool’s game on the weekend.

The club will be hoping to go all the way in this competition as they typically expect to be battling in the Champions League.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Michael Owen on Ben Doak

With Doak already getting a lot of minutes at Liverpool at the age of 17 years-old, there is no doubt that Klopp rates him highly.

Michael Owen was asked whether he can see why many are getting very excited over Ben Doak on TNT Sports (21/09/23 – 5:20PM). He said: “Yes I can. He’s excited a lot of the staff that I know at Liverpool. He’s an aggressive, hard working type of player.

“He plays quite a mature game I would say. I mean, I take myself back to, you know, earlier on in the season when Mo Salah was brought off against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and it was Ben Doak that went on.

“That just shows you straight away Jurgen Klopp thinks of him. He could be a very good player for the future for Liverpool. You’ve got to start somewhere and this will be a great start for him.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With so many getting excited for Doak, there is no doubting that he could have a very big impact at Liverpool this season.

When given the chances, the Scotsman needs to try his best to impress and no doubt he will do so on many occasions in Europe. The future looks very bright for both Doak and Liverpool.