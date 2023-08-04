Michael Owen predicts who will be the Premier League’s top four this season

With just over a week until the new Premier League season kicks off, pundits and experts are getting their top four and title predictions in.

Last season, the top four consisted of Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and surprise package, Newcastle.

Trailing behind them were some big hitters like Liverpool and Tottenham, while Brighon shocked everyone by finishing sixth and Aston Villa had a brilliant end to the season to finish seventh. Of course, Chelsea struggled way down in 12th and are expected to roar back this season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Indeed, it seems pretty trick to make an accurate prediction for the top four this season, but former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given it a go.

Taking to his X account, Owen has gone for a top four of City, Arsenal, Liverpool and United. Owen has Chelsea right back up in fifth, although for Tottenham, it’s a bleak prediction of just ninth.

Plenty of money has been spent once more this summer. Arsenal have gone above the £200m mark by adding the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

City, meanwhile, have lost some key players, while the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have had busy windows and will be completely new look come next weekend.

Premier League top four race set to be a cracker

This really could be one of the closest races yet when it comes to top four. There are so many good teams in the PL now that it’s wide open.

Yes, you can safely assume City will land one of the spots and it’s a good call to put Arsenal in. But beyond that, it really is two from around six or seven.

Plus, there is likely to be a surprise package again and that could throw it all off. It will be interesting, then, to see how Owen’s prediction looks come next May.