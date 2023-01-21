Michael Owen makes big Liverpool prediction after they draw with Chelsea











Michael Owen has predicted Liverpool will be back to their best soon enough after they drew 0-0 with Chelsea at Anfield earlie today.

In a tense encounter lacking a lot of quality, Liverpool and Chelsea both settled for a hard fought point. It didn’t do either side much good in terms of the top four. But it did give both a platform to build on, and a clean sheet is always a nice bonus.

Of course, pressure is at Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have tried to act in January by signing Cody Gakpo, who struggled in the main v Chelsea.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

However, despite their inconsistent form, former striker Owen believes there’s no need to panic, telling Premier League productions that the Reds will be back.

“They’re having to find their way again. Make no mistake. They’re still a very good team. It was only a couple of months ago that they were a couple of games away from being the most successful team ever,” Owen said.

“They are such a good team. It’s just they’re going through a rocky patch. They had a rocky patch a couple of years ago when they lost about half a dozen games at Anfield. It happens. They will bounce back, it’s just a matter of when.”

TBR’s View: Liverpool showed signs but still a long way off it

Up until Mykhaylo Mudryk came on, Liverpool had started the second half well and looked like they might score.

However, they did run out of steam and by the end it was Chelsea who looked the most likely really. Mudryk was excellent, and showed signs of being a player Liverpool will wish they had.

Owen, though, makes a good point. The makings of a top team are still there with Liverpool. But they do need their best players to start firing, and quickly. Otherwise this will end up being a miserable old season.