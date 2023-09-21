Michael Owen hails ‘classy’ £27m Arsenal ace in Champions League win over PSV

Arsenal enjoyed a triumphant return to Champions League action on Wednesday night.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League last term to reach Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2016-17.

On Wednesday, Arsenal hosted PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium and made light work of their opponents in a 4-0 victory.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka got off the mark after just eight minutes before Leandro Trossard doubled the Gunners’ lead in the 20th minute.

Gabriel Jesus then added a third in the 38th minute and Martin Odegaard netted Arsenal’s fourth midway through the second half.

‘Stunning finish’

Trossard’s heroics mean he now has two goals and an assist in his last two outings, having also scored against Everton at the weekend.

The 28-year-old Belgium international interchanged well with Saka and Jesus in the front three throughout.

“Stunning finish from the edge of the box to double Arsenal’s lead,” wrote the Evening Standard, who gave him a 9 out of 10 rating.

“And made the third goal with a pinpoint cross. Arsenal will not miss Gabriel Martinelli if the Belgian keeps playing like this.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Michael Owen, speaking on TNT Sports, also lauded Trossard’s performance after the match.

“He’s a classy player,” he said. “He came on at the weekend against Everton and scored a fantastic finish.

“And that confidence has probably rolled over into this game.

“He had a lot of space in the first-half in particular, and he utilised it so well.”

Our view

Arsenal really are a well-oiled machine at present, with strength in depth in pretty much every department.

Martinelli’s injury is obviously a big blow, but with Trossard performing how he is, the Gunners can take their time with getting the Brazilian back to full fitness.