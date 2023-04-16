Michael Olise makes decision on future as Arsenal eye summer move











Arsenal have been dealt a blow ahead of the summer transfer window, with Michael Olise deciding that he wants to spend another year at Crystal Palace.

That is according to The Sun, who suggest that Olise is ready to snub interest in him during the coming months as he wants to remain at Selhurst Park.

Michael Olise has long been considered one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League. It was Crystal Palace who secured his signature, triggering his £8 million release clause when he was coming through at Reading.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Some Palace fans were probably realistic about what the future held for the 21-year-old from the moment he arrived. And it seemed like this summer may prove to be the time he actually moves on.

As reported by The Sun, Arsenal are admirers of Olise. And they are not the only side in the running to secure his signature.

Arsenal target Michael Olise not planning to move

However, it appears that any team hoping to land Olise is set for disappointment over the coming months.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

According to The Sun, Olise plans to snub interest from Arsenal and others and spend another year with Palace. He is focused on his development. And he clearly feels that he is best off playing regularly at Palace.

It seems a smart move from the youngster. On his current trajectory, the clubs chasing his signature are not going to go anywhere. He only turns 22 in December.

He is someone with 10 goal involvements in the Premier League this season, with eight assists. That is one more assist than Martin Odegaard in the top-flight this term.

He is a ‘special‘ talent with so much potential to improve further.

It does appear that he is going nowhere any time soon. But of course, there is still some time to go before the window opens.