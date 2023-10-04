Pundit Michael Dawson was very unimpressed with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz against Lens last night.

Dawson was watching Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat in the Champions League last night for Sky Sports.

It was a performance that Mikel Arteta wouldn’t have expected from his team, who were unbeaten this season going into the game.

Arsenal haven’t looked their fluid best this season, with players still getting used to a few tweaks in the tactics that worked so well last year.

They’ve also had to get used to new signings Declan Rice and Kai Havertz bedding into the side.

Rice has hit the ground running and has carried on the brilliant form he showed at West Ham at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz hasn’t looked as fluent yet although Arteta is asking him to play in a deeper role than where he played for Chelsea last season.

Dawson didn’t think Havertz or the normally reliable Martin Odegaard were at their best yesterday.

The pair are Arsenal’s main creative outlets through the middle of the pitch and when Bukayo Saka went off, it was up to them to try and make a difference in the final third.

Dawson unimpressed with Odegaard and Havertz vs. Lens

Speaking about the match last night, Dawson said: “Not a lot is happening, I’ve been disappointed with Arsenal.

“So, credit to Lens who have nullified their threats and look a threat on the bench.

“[Martin] Odegaard has not been in the game, he hasn’t seen enough of it, and [Kai] Havertz has been poor.”

Odegaard struggled to make an impact against Tottenham and will be disappointed with how much influence he had yesterday.

Havertz was in a similar position however he should have had an assist when he played in Leandro Trossard.

Some Arsenal fans will agree with Dawson that Odegaard and Havertz could have done more yesterday.

With Saka a serious doubt for Sunday, the pair are going to have to pick up the slack when it comes to creating chances against Manchester City.