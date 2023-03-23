Micah Richards tells Tottenham player to leave at the end of the season











Micah Richards says a lack of trophies will affect Harry Kane’s legacy and has urged him to leave Tottenham.

The England captain is approaching the final 12 months of his contract, and looks to have a huge decision to make this summer.

Richards said on BBC Sport that Kane can be considered almost as good as anyone if he gets trophies under his belt when we look back on his career.

Kane has not won anything at club or international level, losing in the 2019 Champions League final and the re-arranged Euro 2020 final.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Micah Richards on Harry Kane

Richards said: “When Leicester won the league, Tottenham should have won it and Harry Kane, I expected him to lead his team to victory.

“Champions League final, again still played. He’s phenomenal, isn’t he? Against France, he missed the second penalty, we have to be honest and be real and I think when he finishes and you put him amongst the greats, how do you define someone better than the other?

“If he wins something, he’s right up there. It helps with your legacy. He could have left. For me, he’s got to leave to win trophies.”

Kane could well break the England goal record tonight and he needs just one strike against Italy in Naples to do exactly that.

This will be the first time he has pulled on an England shirt since the penalty miss against France that Richards mentions.

Getting back on the scoresheet would banish any lingering demons, and Kane’s Spurs form since the World Cup has suggested there are no real issues on that score anyway.