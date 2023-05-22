Micah Richards 'surprised' after hearing what £20k-a-week Leeds player said yesterday











Micah Richards has admitted that he was ‘surprised’ after hearing Luke Ayling’s comments following Leeds United’s trip to West Ham yesterday.

Leeds suffered a 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday afternoon after a lacklustre second-half performance.

Sam Allardyce’s men started the game well as they took the lead thanks to a stunning Rodrigo volley in the 17th minute. But West Ham found an equaliser through Declan Rice and completely dominated the game in the second period.

Luke Ayling spoke to Match of the Day 2 after the defeat and suggested that Leeds simply haven’t been fit enough throughout the season.

“Fitness levels over the last few years that’s what teams have really feared about us – our running ability,” he said. “I think in the second-half you could see that we didn’t really have that.

“That’s not something that’s just happened over the last few weeks, that’s been happening the whole season and it’s just very disappointing.”

And Micah Richards admitted that he was surprised to hear both Sam Allardyce and Ayling’s comments on Match of the Day 2.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Allardyce criticised his Leeds players for their quality in the final third, as well as their defensive efforts.

But Richards was left in shock after hearing both post-match interviews.

“I am very much surprised,” the former Manchester City man said. “Basically saying we can’t defend and we can’t score and then Ayling saying we’re not fit enough.

“I am surprised. Ayling has been in some really good form as well, and he’s just basically said that they’re not fit enough.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Ayling’s comments certainly come as a surprise but it’s refreshing to hear a player speaking so honestly after such a disappointing result.

The £20,000-a-week defender has been in decent form of late, but Leeds simply haven’t been good enough over the course of the campaign.

Leeds face an uphill battle to avoid the drop after yesterday’s result, with their final game of the season against Tottenham just around the corner.

The Whites are now relying on results to go their way on the final day, while they also need to pick up maximum points against Spurs.

