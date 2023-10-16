Micah Richards so impressed by ‘outstanding’ Tottenham star despite his most recent display

Micah Richards has suggested that he would love to see James Maddison keep his place for England in their clash with Italy tomorrow, insisting that the Tottenham Hotspur star is outstanding in the number 10 position.

Richards was speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast after the Spurs man earned only his fifth cap for his country last week, starting in the 1-0 victory over Australia at Wembley.

James Maddison has certainly had to be patient when it comes to getting his chance for the Three Lions. He has often been the player overlooked due to the amount of depth Gareth Southgate can call upon.

It is almost remarkable to think about now but the 26-year-old did not play a single minute for England at last year’s World Cup.

Micah Richards backs James Maddison to start for England

But he is certainly staking his claim with his form for Tottenham this season. Maddison has scored two goals and contributed five assists in the Premier League. No player in the entire division has set up more goals than him.

With that, Micah Richards has backed the Tottenham summer signing to get another opportunity to show what he can do with England on the cusp of qualifying for next summer’s tournament.

“I’d love to see Maddison again,” he told The Rest Is Football. “I think he’s outstanding in that number 10 role. I don’t think he had his best game the other day. They could play him off the left though [if Bellingham starts at 10].”

Tottenham star needs to take chances to earn starring role at Euro 2024

Maddison is certainly going to need to get more opportunities if he is going to play a big role at Euro 2024.

Ultimately, Gareth Southgate has proved to be a coach who has his favourite players. And he will put his utmost faith in them. So it is hard for some to break into his plans.

Maddison does however, have the talent to give him some food for thought. He is certainly making a clear statement with his form for Tottenham.

If he gets another opportunity for England on Tuesday, he really needs to steal the show to prove that he deserves a leading role on the biggest stages.