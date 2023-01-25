Micah Richards shares what Joe Hart told him about Harry Kane











Micah Richards has shared with the Daily Mail what Joe Hart told him about Harry Kane which convinced him about just how special the Tottenham Hotspur star truly is.

Kane, of course, is on the cusp of Spurs history. The 29-year-old’s brilliant winner against Fulham on Monday night took him level with Jimmy Greaves at the top of the club’s all-time goalscoring charts.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

You would imagine that the current Tottenham talisman will set the new record imminently. It is similar story for his country. And of course, he continues to push towards Alan Shearer’s remarkable record of 260 goals in the Premier League.

Richards shares what Joe Hart told him about Harry Kane

In fact, his next in the top-flight will bring up Kane’s double century. There is absolutely no question that the England captain is one of the greatest goalscorers of this generation. And he is on his way to becoming an all-time great.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Richards has suggested that he only fully appreciated Kane once he had spoken to his former Manchester City teammate Hart about the forward.

“What really brought home how special he is was a conversation I had with Joe Hart, who was at Spurs and played with Harry for England. Joe isn’t someone who throws compliments around but he chose the word ‘perfect’ to describe Harry,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Joe knows football and it was the explanation he gave me about Kane’s finishing that brought home what a special talent he is. Joe said it was impossible for a goalkeeper to read what he was going to do because he took shots on so early.”

‘Perfect’

Clearly, the longer Tottenham keep Kane, the better their chances of ending their current wait for a trophy. He continues to prove to be lethal in the Premier League. His winner against Marco Silva’s side this week was his 16th in the campaign.

It is only the form of Erling Haaland which is preventing Kane from receiving even more plaudits.

And if the Englishman remains in the Premier League for the rest of his career, he should now easily surpass Shearer’s total in the competition.

In fact, a few more in this campaign, and he may need 20 a season for just three more seasons to set the new record.

That is certainly not beyond him.