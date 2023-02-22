Micah Richards shares story about what's happened to him after his comments on Tottenham's Harry Kane











Micah Richards has shared an amusing story about what’s happened to him after his recent comments about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Kane recently made history by becoming Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer after grabbing the winning goal against Richards’ former side Manchester City.

The 29-year-old has bagged a staggering 267 goals for the club over the past nine years. But Richards remarked after the game that his lack of silverware is preventing him from being mentioned in the same bracket as the likes of Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

“It is tough because his [Kane’s] loyalties have almost gone against him,” Richards said on Sky Sports.

“A lot of people will say ‘Show us your trophies’. Everyone says that. I don’t think personally he is as good as Rooney or Alan Shearer.” as relayed by the Express.

Now, the former City man says he has received some backlash over his comments on the Tottenham star as he shared the story on CBS Sports.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Richards was joined by fellow pundits Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry on the show as they reacted to Liverpool’s 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid last night.

Carragher spoke about Karim Benzema’s legacy and prompted Richards to tell a story about a ‘fella’ who gave him some stick about his comments on Kane.

“Have we got time to tell it? Basically, we’re going to a place in town called Jab, it’s a boxing place, I’ve got my vest on, I’m feeling great. I’m feeling a million dollars,” Richards said.

“The guy’s about 5”10 – 5”11 and I just see someone out of the corner of my eye, looking at me and waiting. We’re going down the stairs, I’m in the mode, left to right I’m jogging on the spot. Then before I go down the stairs he goes ‘What are you talking about Harry Kane for?’

“I was like, what me? What have I said about Harry Kane? ‘Well everyone’s going to remember Harry Kane, no one’s going to remember your one Premier League title’.”

Richards’ story received some laughs from both Henry and Carragher, before the latter asked: “What happened next?”

“We can’t say on air,” Richards responded.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Kane is well on his way to breaking Shearer’s all-time Premier League goals record and he has already racked up some remarkable personal achievements.

But it’s no secret that the England captain wants to win the biggest honours before he hangs up his boots.

It remains to be seen whether he can achieve this with Spurs, but Tottenham fans will undoubtedly love hearing Richards’ story about their talisman.

Kane seems to get beaten with the same stick by fans and pundits alike, when he should be commended for taking what is arguably a more difficult route to success by remaining at Spurs.

