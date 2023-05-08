Micah Richards says 'phenomenal' Liverpool player is even better than he thought











Micah Richards has heaped praise on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian scored his 100th goal at Anfield over the weekend.

Liverpool have had a poor season, even the most loyal Reds fan will agree with that. They haven’t been at their usual level at all, and that’s why they’re outside the top four at the moment.

However, Mo Salah has still had a fantastic campaign, and he continues to break records along the way. Richards raved about him in his column on The Daily Mail.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Micah Richards says he has been astonished by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Liverpool‘s poor campaign has made it seem like every player at the club has had a bad season. Many definitely have, but Salah is still doing what he does best – score a ton of goals.

The Egyptian has scored 30 times and provided 11 assists in all competitions this season. He has managed 19 and seven in the Premier League, which is still an incredible return.

Micah Richards knows Salah very well having played with him at Fiorentina, but he too has admitted that the Egyptian’s brilliance has astonished him.

He wrote: “In the dressing rooms of the top teams, there is never any sense of reflection or pausing to take stock of what individuals are achieving. The focus, always, is on what is next.

“So Mohamed Salah’s latest achievement — 100 Anfield goals, 186 in total for Liverpool — won’t have been dwelt on. Liverpool’s players will be focused on trying to pinch a top-four place. The rest of us, however, can marvel at him.

“I explained two weeks ago here what made Mo special. I need to update things: he’s actually astonishing me now. What a phenomenal player.”

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

You could be forgiven for thinking Salah hasn’t had a great season after looking at how bad Liverpool have been for large parts of this campaign in the Premier League.

The reality, however, is that he has once again been one of the best players in the country.

Liverpool, remarkably, still have a small chance of finishing the season inside the top four. Manchester United look like they’ve hit a slump having lost two games in a row, and Jurgen Klopp’s men are just a point behind them.

If Salah keeps delivering, Liverpool will win their remaining games. That could just be enough for them to finish fourth, which would be a very respectable achievement considering where they were just over a month ago.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

