Micah Richards says Newcastle have an ‘impeccable’ talent in their ranks

Newcastle United impressed on their return to the Champions League after a 20-year absence.

The Magpies headed to AC Milan on Tuesday night and left with what could turn out to be a crucial point in a 0-0 draw.

Newcastle were second-best for much of the encounter, but they held on for a share of the spoils.

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The Magpies were especially thankful to goalkeeper Nick Pope, who was a colossus in between the sticks.

Pope made eight saves in the match, including a number of close-range efforts from the likes of Olivier Giroud.

The £10million man earned plaudits aplenty during and after the game, with Micah Richards singing his praises.

“Pope’s saves,” he told CBS Sports on Paramount+ (19/09/23, 10:10pm).

“AC Milan had 25 shots and Pope made 8 crucial saves.

“We have been banging on about him in England and how good he is with his shot-stopping, and he proved his worth.

“He is just big, he has got that presence, he commands his area and he had an outstanding game. He had to. Away in Milan. He knew it was going to be tough.

“We know he isn’t the best on the ball. But he makes the right decisions, at the right moment and I thought he was impeccable.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Our view

Newcastle have put together an outstanding squad and Pope once again showed his class.

The Magpies could’ve found themselves on the end of a drubbing, but thanks to Pope, they left the San Siro with a point.

Is Pope worthy of a spot in the England squad? Definitely. However, let’s see what their current manager decides ahead of the international break.