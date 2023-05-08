Micah Richards says he feels sorry for £30m Arsenal player after watching him vs Newcastle











Micah Richards has claimed that he has a lot of sympathy for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard because he is unlikely to win the Player of the Season award.

The Norwegian has been absolutely phenomenal for the Gunners. He has led them from the front, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in the Premier League this season.

In his column on The Daily Mail, Richards says he feels for Odegaard as the only reason he may not win the Player of the Season award is because of his compatriot and good pal, Erling Haaland.

Arsenal were really impressive against Newcastle United last night, and Martin Odegaard was the best player on the pitch by a mile, especially in the first half.

The Norwegian was bossing the game in the middle of the park. He got into the pockets really well, split Newcastle’s midfield easily and was a constant threat.

To top it off, he scored a wonderful goal, taking his tally to 15 for the season – no midfielder in Premier League history has managed more non-penalty goals in a single campaign – Odegaard is tied with Kevin De Bruyne now.

Despite all that, Odegaard is expected to miss out on the Player of the Season award, and Micah Richards has admitted that he feels a bit sorry for the Arsenal skipper.

He wrote: “It’s a strange thing to have sympathy for someone after you have watched them light up your Sunday but that was my first feeling for Martin Odegaard. If it hadn’t been for Erling Haaland, Arsenal’s captain would be odds-on for Player of the Year.

“He reminds me of David Silva in so many ways, with his quiet authority and leadership. You wouldn’t know David was in a room sometimes, but on the pitch he made you follow him through his brilliance and that is what Odegaard is doing — 15 goals from midfield (and not one penalty) is just exceptional.

“Arsenal’s business in getting Odegaard on loan, restoring his confidence and then buying him outright was a masterstroke. He’s going to get even better.”

TBR View:

Erling Haaland is the Player of the Season, nobody can dispute that.

The Manchester City striker has been unbelievable this term. He has broken numerous records already, and we won’t be surprised if he goes on to break a few more in the coming weeks.

That, however, doesn’t change the fact that Odegaard has had a phenomenal season. He has been magnificent for Arsenal and is right up there with the best players in the country now.

If it was offered to him, we’re sure Odegaard would gladly give up the Player of the Season award for the Premier League title. Sadly, that’s likely to go Haaland’s way too.

