Micah Richards says Darwin Nunez can become a 'great player' for Liverpool











Micah Richards has told BBC Sport that he thinks Darwin Nunez has been showing that he can become a ‘great’ player recently.

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 yesterday as Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah all bagged two goals each.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have improved massively in the Premier League over the past few weeks and now look firmly in the race for a top-four finish.

The Reds’ front-three of Nunez, Gakpo and Salah seem to be clicking of late and their attacking prowess was on display yesterday.

Nunez has struggled in-front of goal during the early stages of his Liverpool career but the 23-year-old seems to be finding his feet of late.

The Uruguayan forward has scored three times in his last three appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League and Richards believes he will come good for the Reds.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Richards praises Nunez after recent form

Richards selected Manchester City forward Erling Haaland as his player of the season so far and commented on the comparisons to Nunez when both of the forwards moved to England over the summer.

“I felt it was unfair to compare him with Liverpool’s new striker Darwin Nunez at the start of the season, because that wasn’t fair on Nunez. I squashed that so-called battle straight away,” he said.

“Nunez was young and promising, and is showing us now what a great player he can become. Haaland already is one – he is a guaranteed goalscorer – game after game, season after season.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nunez has been criticised for wasting opportunities since his summer switch from Benfica, but he is beginning to show why Liverpool splashed out a club-record fee to sign him.

While many wouldn’t have expected the forward to play off the left-hand side under Klopp, it seems to be working perfectly at this moment in time.

Gakpo is also beginning to find his feet while playing as a false nine for the Reds and Nunez seems to be benefitting from the Dutchman’s arrival.

